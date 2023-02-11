Lahore [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Pakistan's legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad is no more. He was 78.

As per Dawn, Amjad died of a heart attack on Friday in Lahore.

Also Read | Your Place or Mine Movie Review: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Lack Chemistry in Netflix's Charmless Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

After learning about the unfortunate news, singer Adnan Sami, who had collaborated with Amjad on several projects, extended his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Instagram, Adnan wrote, "Saddened to learn of legendary poet Amjad Islam Amjad Sahib's passing away...He was not only a literary genius but also a generous, warm and loving soul. I will always cherish our times together."

Also Read | Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir’s Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CofzR0WMaop/?hl=en

Amjad had penned the lyrics of Adnan's popular track 'Kisi Din'.

Actor Imran Abbas, too, mourned the death of Amjad Islam Amjad.

"End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon," Abbas tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ImranAbbas/status/1623938425333358593

Born in 1944 in Lahore, Amjad won acclaim as a poet of love and romance. He received several awards including the Pride of Performance and Sitara e Imtiaz for his literary work.

'Waaris', 'Samandar', 'Waqt', 'Dehleez', 'Raat' and 'Apne Log' were among his most popular screenplays. He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

The popular Bollywood song 'Man Ki Lagan' was also written by Amjad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)