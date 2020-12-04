Abhishek Makwana has died by suicide, as per reports. The 37-year-old was one of the writers on the hit team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The writer took his life last week, and now his family has alleged that he was the victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the writer was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on November 27. A suicide note, written in Gujarati, was recovered that mentioned financial troubles. The report also added that his brother, Jenis, only learnt about the trouble after Abhishek's death. Jenis started receiving threatening calls. Thennarasu, Tamil Actor, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute.

Jenis said, “I checked my brother’s mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India.”

Jenis said that he has been able to understand that his brother, Abhishek, took a small loan from an easy loan app, which charged him a very high-interest rate. Jenis added that he checked the records. "I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30%," he alleged. Anupama Pathak, Bhojpuri and TV Actress, Dies by Suicide in Mumbai's Dahisar.

A case has been registered at the Charkop police station, where the family has submitted the suspected numbers for investigation. Although an official was quoted saying, "We have approached the bank for the transaction details and the phone service providers for the call data records. Right now, there is no solid evidence of the fraud or that the company was harassing the deceased. As and when we establish anything, we will proceed with the necessary action against the company."

