Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Pooja took to Instagram and revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus. She posted a picture in which she can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth. "Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation," she captioned the post. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: From Tom Cruise’s Iron Man to Professor X, 7 Crazy Cameos Rumoured To Be In Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film!.

After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes. "Please take care," actor Adaa Khan commented. The Plot: Mahershala Ali to Feature in Hulu's Limited Series Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's Novel of the Same Name.

"Speedy recovery to you," a fan commented. Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)