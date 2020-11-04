Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) Actor Poonam Pandey was booked on Wednesday for obscenity during a shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa, police said.

The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam.

Also Read | Miss India Review: 15 WTF Moments in Keerthy Suresh's Netflix Film That Left Us Stumped (SPOILER ALERT).

Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Pandey will be summoned for questioning.

"A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video," the officer said.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020: Varun Dhawan’s Girlfriend, Natasha Dalal Celebrates the Festival with Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Others (View Pic).

Parties like the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)