Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Get ready to experience nostalgia with Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer 'Nikamma' as the makers have recreated the 2002 released hit song 'Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne', which featured Esha Deol and Tusshar Kapoor.

On Tuesday, the trailer of 'Nikamma' was released and it had a brief glimpse of the song's new version.

'Nikamma' is said to be a remake of the 2017 Telugu film 'Middle Class Abbayi'.

In the clip, Abhimanyu is seen grooving along with actor Shirley Setia on 'Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne' lyrics.

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the trailer of 'Nikamma' mainly revolves around Abhimanyu as a lazy boy, who only believes in having fun seven days a week. But his life is turned upside down when Shilpa appears in his life as a superhero to make him a responsible person.

He eventually becomes responsible and stands up to fight for his family against the film's antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh.

The trailer has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Praising the video, an Instagram user commented, "Wow... it looks amazing."

"Something different," another one wrote.

However, there's a section of social media users who expressed disappointment towards the trailer.

"Ye to mca movie ka remake yaar pehle poster dekh ke laga ta ki koi mast suparhero movie he lekin ye to remake nikli disappointment," a social media user commented.

"Disastrous se bhi upar wala trailer," another one wrote.

The movie will release in theatres on June 17. (ANI)

