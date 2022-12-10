Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alaya F is currently basking in the success of her romantic thriller 'Freddy', now have started to work on her next. The actor shared excitement to begin the journey of 'SRI', which is a Srikanth Bolla biopic.

Taking to her Instagram, Alaya shared some pictures from the sets of her next 'SRI' as she began shooting for the film.

As Alaya looked beautiful in a yellow suit, she expressed her excitement in the caption. She wrote, "Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI ! so excited to begin this journey!"

Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic stars Rajkumar Rao, Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in the lead roles and is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla, who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

Alaya has received immense love from the audience and critics for her performance in 'Freddy'. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also starred Kartik Aaryan in a never seen avatar.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in 'U Turn' and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which recently had its world premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival. (ANI)

