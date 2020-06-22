Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Post Malone showcased his new tattoo of a large skeleton design with flames he had added to the side of his skull.

According to Page Six, the 24-year-old singer added to his vast collection of face tattoos, and put the pictures showcasing his new ink on Sunday on Instagram.

The 'Circles' singer captioned the image, "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool," He also added a message of positivity. "Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass," he said.

One person joked in the comments about Malone shaving his head to find more skin to tattoo: "The man needed more room for tats."

The 'Sunflower' singer recently opened up about his many face tattoos, sharing that there's more to it than aesthetics.

Post told GQ Style earlier this year, "I'm an ugly-ass mother**ker. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance."

Some of his other face tattoos include the words 'always' and 'tired' under his eyes, a hammer, a Playboy bunny, barbed wire, a bloody buzzsaw and a medieval gauntlet holding a flail. (ANI)

