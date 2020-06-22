T-Series company and its honcho Bhushan Kumar are receiving huge backlash. Sonu Nigam recently uploaded videos where he tried to expose 'music mafias' and also named Kumar in several accusations. Post this, a substantial amount of social media users tweeted against him, supporting Sonu Nigam. Now, Adnan Sami has given his opinion on the whole fiasco, agreeing to Sonu's point of view. Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless' As She Responds to His Accusations Against Husband Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

In his lengthy Instagram post, the "Tera Chehra" singer wrote, "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??" Read the entire post below.

Adnan Sami's Post:

Amid all this, singer Neha Kakkar quit announced her break from social media to avoid negativity. She stated that she going away for a couple of days to as she is trying to be 'happy' in this situation but is unable to. On the other hand, netizens started trending #UnsubscribeTSeries in a bid to show that they are against the music producer and his label. The situation has escalated on social media and Bhushan Kumar's statement on the same is awaited.

