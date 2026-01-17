Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The much-awaited film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas, has finally locked its release date after months of buzz and debate surrounding the project.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X on Friday evening to announce that Spirit will arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027.

The release date follows the unveiling of the first-look poster featuring Triptii Dimri and Prabhas, which was shared on New Year's Day. Earlier, during the New Year, Prabhas had shared the first-look poster of the film, which quickly went viral on social media.

The poster shared by the makers earlier showed Prabhas standing shirtless with his back to the camera. He had visible bruises and wounds, with bandages tied around his shoulder, back, and hands. With long hair, a thick beard, and a moustache, many fans said his look reminded them of Ranbir Kapoor from Vanga's earlier film Animal. Triptii Dimri is also seen in the poster besides Prabhas as he holds a glass in his hands.

Along with the poster, Prabhas added a caption that read, "Here's the first poster of #Spirit."

The film also features Vivek Oberoi in a key role. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, in collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier, on Prabhas's birthday in October last year, Vanga had shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. That teaser also confirmed that Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi are part of the cast.

Initially, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually led to Triptii Dimri being cast in the role. (ANI)

