Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to clean temples across the country ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, actor Kangana Ranaut swept the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple on Sunday.

Kangana arrived in Ayodhya earlier to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day."

Several images and video clips of the actor picking up the broom to cleaning the temple floor went viral on social media.

Kangana wore a red saree, tied her hair in a bun as she participated in the cleanliness drive. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery and a pair of black shades.

The actor also offered prayers at the temple.

The nationwide initiative of cleanliness drives at temples was launched by the BJP earlier this month and will continue until Monday, the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff also took part in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik, taking the lead in the Swachchata Abhiyan.

Visuals showed Prime Minister Modi with a mop and bucket, mopping the floor of the temple.

The drive gathered momentum after Prime Minister Modi exhorted fellow citizens to cleanse temples going into the 'Pran Pratishtha' event.

The campaign has since been carried forward by several Union ministers and BJP leaders across states.

Prime Minister Modi will perform the rituals around the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which are to be officiated by a select complement of seers on Monday. (ANI)

