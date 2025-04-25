Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): The much-talked-about biopic 'Phule' based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, was screened in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the lead roles.

The cast and crew wore black pin badges and observed a minute of silence in memory of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that has left the entire nation shocked.

The event was attended by actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa. The actress was also joined by her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao. Other B-town celebrities who attended the screening included director Ananth Mahadevan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, and producers Suniil Jaiin and Ritesh Kudecha.

As per a press note shared by the team, producer Suniil Jaiin, while speaking at the event, said, "Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule were fearless reformers who challenged deep-rooted caste and gender inequalities. They championed education for women and the marginalized--this film is our humble tribute to their extraordinary legacy."

Phule is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, with Zee Studios handling its theatrical release.

Phule is directed by Ananth Mahadevan, and the film stars Pratik as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule. The story highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality. (ANI)

