Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, several Bollywood stars including Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu extended greetings to their fans over social media.

Extending wishes on the auspicious occasion, the 'Kya Kehna' star took to Twitter and penned a note. "Happy Gurpurab to all. May Guru Nanak ji bless us all with wisdom, strength and compassion in our lives. #GuruNanakJayanti," wrote Zinta.

The 'Queen' star shared a portrait of Guru Nanak Dev, and extended greetings on Twitter. " She wrote, "Guru Nanak Jayanti ki shubhkaamnaaein #GuruNanakJayanti."

Vicky Kaushal shared his photograph in which he is seen offering prayers at the Golden Temple over his Instagram story and sent wishes on Guru Nanak birthday. He noted, " Twahnu sareyaan nu, Gur Purab diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan." (Greetings to all of you on Guru Purab).

Taapsee Pannu paid a visit to a gurudwara and shared her pictures clicked during the visit. Alongside the pictures on her Instagram Story, the 'Pink' actor extended greetings on Gurpurab.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda among others paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished fans on his 551st birth anniversary.

Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

