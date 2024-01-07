Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a string of pictures from her family vacation to Mexico along with her husband Nick Jonas, kid Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the pics which she captioned, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year." Priyanka Chopra Gives a Glimpse of Her Blissful New Year Holiday With Hubby Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marrie (View Pics & Watch Videos).

In the first two pics, the Jonas family could be seen sitting on a beach side, as Nick is seen holding his daughter. In another picture, Maltie Marie is seen sleeping on her mother's chest, as the actor takes a selfie. A snap featured PeeCee enjoying a sunbath at a poolside. She donned a black bikini. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen posing with her mother, Madhu Chopra. Lastly, the Don actor dropped a video in which she is seen along with her husband and daughter enjoying a boat ride. Baby Malti Marie’s Beach Vacay Photos With Parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Too Cute To Be Missed! Check Out the Family’s Cabo Holiday Pics.

Check Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Jackie Shroff commented, "Happiness Bhidu." Nick commented with multiple red heart emoticons.Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, she will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.