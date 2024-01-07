Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of herself, husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie enjoying the beach as they welcomed 2024. The photo collection from her belated post showcased the 'sweet family' posing, Malti Marie sleeping on her mum Priyanka Chopra, the trio watching the sunset, Priyanka relaxing in beachwear, and their boat adventure. PeeCee shared the moments, expressing, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent... maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy, and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year." Priyanka Chopra’s Reaction on Getting the Blue Tick Back on Her Twitter Account Is a Must See!

Check Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

