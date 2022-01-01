Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on Saturday, shared a beautiful glimpse from their New Year celebration.

Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture where Priyanka could be seen packing a kiss on his cheek. Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Priyanka donned a white slip dress, while Nick wore a beige coloured mesh shirt for the celebration.

The post garnered more than six lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and followers.

The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018. (ANI)

