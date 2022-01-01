Sonali Bendre who made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Aag happens to be one of the most successful heroines of the 90s. Today, she is a stunner and an inspirational figure for many young talents out there. During her era, she starred in multiple films and experimented with many roles until she reached heights. That’s not it, as after battling metastatic cancer a few years back, she took the internet by storm with her fighting spirit. And as the actress celebrates her birthday today (January 1), we would like to take you back in time and remember her best songs that are pure nostalgia. All 90s peeps, you are surely up for a treat. Sonali Bendre Is Okay Missing Out on Spending Time Outside, Says She Has ‘Plan(t)s’.

Akeli Na Bazaar Jaya Karo

From the film Major Saab (1998), this song stars Sonali Bendre and Ajay Devgn. In the track, we see Ajay Devgn flirting with the actress and following her whereas she goes. Well, even an annoyed Bendre looks pretty in the number.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre’s this song was a major hit during its time. From Sarfarosh (1999), the melody is sung by Jagjit Singh which is calming and satisfying at the same time. Sonali in each frame is a sight to behold.

Prem Jaal Mein Phas Gayi

Sonali’s desi moves in this track from the movie Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000) is just wow. Well, dancing opposite the super dancer Govinda ain’t an easy job, but Bendre proved she is a pro in that department too. Watch! World Cancer Day: From Actress Sonali Bendre to WWE’s Roman Reigns, Celebs Who Battled Cancer.

Jo Haal Dil Ka

One of the boldest songs from the 90s, this love track from Sarfarosh sees Sonali and Aamir serving romance to the ‘t’. Bendre looks extremely hot in the filmy costumes wherein the chemistry between the leads is the highlight of the track.

Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai

The hook step of this dance number from Lajja (2001) is quite popular. Sonali dancing at a friend’s pre-wedding festivity in shiny ethnic attire in the movie is a treat to sore eyes. Definitely one of the actress's most loved tunes.

That’s it, guys! These are the top five songs of the Bollywood actress that are definitely old but gold. Even though she’s not seen in movies now, she has created a mark for her in the industry that’ll always be cherished. Happy birthday, Sonali Bendre!

