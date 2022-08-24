Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, remembered her father on his birth anniversary. She took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of herself with her father from childhood. She wrote, "Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Every day," and accompanied the message with a red heart emoji.

Nick Jonas also dropped a couple of heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Also Read | Rupert Grint Birthday Special: From Sick Note to Servant, 5 Titles to Watch If You Can't Get Enough of the Harry Potter Star!.

Priyanka's father passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'.

Last year, Priyanka wrote a memoir - 'Unfinished', which she dedicated to her late father. In the book she revealed that she fell into depression after her father's death. She wrote that it took her five years to move on.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Takes 'Small Break' From TKSS, Says 'I Have No Personal Grudges With Kapil Sharma'.

In the book, Priyanka mentioned that she took solace in her work and dedicated herself fully to shooting her film 'Mary Kom'. She wrote, "Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer...As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It's what drove me and it's what allowed me to continue functioning."

She wrote that she didn't want to dive into grief or even acknowledge it and wrote, "I walled myself off emotionally".

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)