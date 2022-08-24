Rupert Grint has been one of those stars that faded away from the popularity eye, but still has a good enough track going on a smaller scale. Winning hearts with the nerdy portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, Grint would join the pathos of playing some of the most iconic characters ever. Sticking with the franchise for almost all of his childhood, Grint would become synonymous with the role of Ron Weasley. Rupert Grint Comments on J.K. Rowling's Transphobic Remarks.

It would get to a point that people would only come to know him for that. Which is kind of a downer considering Grint’s work out of the franchise has been stronger as well. So, to celebrate his 34th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best titles to watch if you can’t get enough of him.

Moonwalkers \

Being one of Grint’s final movie roles, this 2015 crime comedy stars him alongside Ron Perlman. The film is based around the fake conspiracy theories that came about during the moon landing. Following a CIA agent and a rock band manager, they set out to hire Stanley Kubrick so they could create a fake landing in case the actual mission failed. With a cool concept and two charming leads, Moonwalkers was a charming watch.

Into the White

Grint takes us back all over to the second World War as this Norwegian film is inspired by real-life events. Focusing on two planes that crash near each other, the film sees German and British pilots come together so that they can survive a brutal snowstorm. With an ambitious concept, it’s a thought-provoking watch that will definitely have you hooked.

Sick Note

A comedy on Netflix that stars the combined talents of Grint and Nick Frost, this is a series that will leave you in stitches. After getting misdiagnosed by his incompetent doctor for cancer, Daniel Glass starts to notice that everyone treats him better than usual. Deciding not to tell anyone that he actually doesn’t have a life-threatening disease, a web of lies starts spinning.

The ABC Murders

Based on the works of Agatha Christie who wrote the novel of the same name, this series follows a new adventure of Hercule Poirot, a famed detective. Starring Grint, John Malkovich and more, this mystery thriller is wonderfully framed as there are suspicions around each and every corner. If you want a good Christie adaptation, then look no further.

Servant

From the mind of Tony Basgallop and M Night Shyamalan comes this psychological horror series that follows a couple hire a nanny for their seemingly odd child. After the arrival of the nanny all hell breaks loose and we are treated to a great frightening tale. With a great cast and some stellar scares, this is surely to thrill you. Rupert Grint Birthday: 5 Movies Outside Harry Potter Franchise That You Must Watch.

We can see Rupert Grint next in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

