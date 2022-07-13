Los Angeles [US], July 13 (ANI): As her brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas turned a year older, actor Priyanka Chopra penned sweet birthday wishes for them on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a childhood picture of Siddharth and wrote, "Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you."

For her mother-in-law's birthday wish, the 'Fashion' star shared an adorable picture of herself with Denise Miller Jonas.

In the image, Priyanka is seen flashing her million-dollar smile while hugging her mom-in-law. The two look adorable in their maxi dresses.

"Happy birthday Milly," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

