Despite being busy shooting her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia, Priyanka Chopra always makes sure to spend time with her family. She shared a series of pictures with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with new pictures from the film set. The first photo captures a romantic moment of the couple against the backdrop of a beautiful lake, where Nick is seen holding Priyanka in his arms. The next image features Nick with Malti as they meet a cartoon character Paw Patrol. She also showed her fans some injuries she got on her legs during The Bluff shoot. Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Strawberry Days Selfie, Hubby Nick Jonas Reacts.

As soon as pictures were uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Nick Jonas dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "Queen showing us how to balance love,life n career." Nick Jonas also posted some pictures on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, Nick can be seen giving a hug to his daughter Malti. Then, he is holding her hand as they walk together on the streets of Australia. The father-daughter duo can be seen posing with the Paw Patrol and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. Recently, Priyanka shared an adorable video complication with her daughter Malti Marie, her mom Madhu Chopra, and a friend's family. Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic of Herself With Katrina Kaif, Says ‘Dunno Who Took It’.

In the video, the Barfi actor can be seen having fun with her daughter Malti on the beach at home. Malti can also be seen enjoying painting sessions with her bestie, Thiaan Dutt. The video also highlights some heartwarming moments shared among them, making it truly touching. Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.