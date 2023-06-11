Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Film producer Madhu Mantena and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tied the knot on Sunday here.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Refuses To Pay $500,000 Reward and Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit in Dog-Napping Case - Here's Why.

Trivedi took to her official Instagram account to share the first pictures from the wedding.

"I'M complete now," she wrote in the caption, referencing her and Mantena's first names.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary: Stefflon Don Visits Rapper's Village To Pay Tribute to Him (View Pics).

While Trivedi opted for a bright pink and golden sari for the nuptials, Mantena wore a cream and golden dhoti-kurta.

Mantena, known for backing films such as "Ghajini", "Queen", and "Masaan", was previously married to fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta.

On Saturday, Mantena and Trivedi hosted the mehendi ceremony, which was attended by actors Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)