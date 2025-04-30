Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Police has booked rapper Badshah on a complaint alleging that this new song has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The case has was registered in Batala following a complaint filed by Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Padma Bhushan Awardee Ajith Kumar Hospitalised After Suffering Leg Injury at Chennai Airport.

The complainant alleged that Badshah used the words 'church' and 'bible' in his new song 'Velvet Flow' in an objectionable way.

Station House Officer Gurvinder Singh said the FIR was registered on Tuesday against Badshah at Qila Lal Singh police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Also Read | Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra on Babymoon: Mom-To-Be Enjoys Pregnancy Cravings With Hubby in Secret Vacay (Pics).

A protest was also held in Batala in Punjab's Gurdaspur district against Badshah on Tuesday over the song.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)