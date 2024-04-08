Finally, the teaser of Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is here. Makers of the much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule treated fans with a return gift on the birthday of the Superstar. Making birthday more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!" Allu Arjun Birthday: Jr NTR Wishes Pushpa 2 Star With Heartfelt Message on Social Media!

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style. The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaatara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival. Pushpa 2 – The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun in Saree Looks Powerful and Menacing in Massy Glimpse From Sukumar Directorial (Watch Video).

Watch Pushpa 2 Teaser:

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaatara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.