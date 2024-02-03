Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna gushed about her OTT debut with the three-part film Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2, which is a tribute to the martyrs of the nation. Expressing her happiness about being part of the film, the popular television actor said, Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 is a tribute to the Indian Army and their families for their sacrifices to keep us safe and secure." On making her OTT debut, she added, "I am honoured to be part of this journey and doing my bit in bringing out the real emotions behind the war scenes of the Kulgam operation. I feel very lucky to have received this opportunity as I make my debut on OTT." Earlier, the makers of Rakshak- India's Braves announced chapter 2 of the three-part film. It features Barun Sobti as Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. The story is based on true events from declassified army missions. Rakshak – India’s Braves Trailer: Varun Mitra Embodies the Courageous Lt Triveni Singh Who Laid Down His Life To Save Over 300 People (Watch Video).

Talking about the project, Barun said, "Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 has been an incredible experience for me. I am filled with a profound sense of accomplishment and gratitude. It's a great responsibility to play the role of an individual who sacrificed his life for the nation. It is truly an honour to portray the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and share his brave story through Rakshak - India's Braves." The narrative, starring Sobti, carefully unfolds the life of Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. He worked with DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur on a joint operation in Kulgam district, successfully neutralising terrorists while protecting both civilians' lives and the nation's integrity. Significantly, Naib Subedar Sombir Singh was awarded The Shaurya Chakra and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur with the Sher-E-Kashmir Medal for Gallantry in recognition of their bravery and courage in anti-militancy operations. Rakshak – India’s Braves: Varun Mitra Shares His Preparation Journey for the Role.

Surbhi Chandna To Make Her OTT Debut With Amazon miniTV’s Rakshak – India’s Braves: Chapter 2

The film honours the two honorary heroes who gave their lives while performing their duties with profound emotional effects and gripping conflict scenes. Produced by Juggernaut Studios and featuring Barun Sobti and Vishwaas Kini in pivotal roles, Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 will soon premiere on Amazon miniTV.