Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino paid tribute to late star Michael Madsen. He hosted a private memorial for Madsen at the filmmaker's Vista Theatre, where he recounted earning Madsen's respect on the set of their 1992 film 'Reservoir Dogs' after firing co-star Lawrence Tierney in the first week, reported Deadline.

"It was the last hour of the last day of the first week of shooting. So, I had never directed a movie before," Tarantino noted on stage in a video, adding, "And Lawrence Tierney was a nightmare. He was completely insane. He was so crazy, and I'd never directed before, so I'm dealing with a crazy man Monday through Saturday."

Tarantino shared, "All the other actors and the crew can't stand him. And all of a sudden, he yells at me, does something disrespectful." Acting out the rant, he continued, "And so, I fired him at the breakfast table. The crew breaks into applause," reported Deadline.

"I thought I just spent a week shooting this guy. Now I just fired him," the writer, director and co-star said. "Live Entertainment is gonna fire me. That's it for my career. It was nice while it lasted. But I had to do it, I had to stand up for myself."

But Tarantino had support from Madsen, who left a message on his answering machine that night. "He said, 'Yea, Quentin, it's Michael," recalled Tarantino, saying, "'Just calling to say that I respected what you did tonight. It was important, and needed to be done. He was busting your balls, and you had to do it. And I want you to know that I respect it, as a director, I respect it as a captain, and I respect it as a man. So, I'm on your side, buddy. Thanks'," reported Deadline.

Actor Michael Madsen, who is known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films including 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2' and 'Reservoir Dogs', passed away on July 3 at the age of 67.

Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, according to his representative, who said the cause appeared to be a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

