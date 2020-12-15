Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Quintessa Swindell has joined the cast of Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson's much-awaited anti-hero movie "Black Adam".

Swindell, known for starring in Netflix's "Trinkets" and HBO series "Euphoria", will essay the role of DC hero Cyclone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which will feature Johnson as the titular antihero, is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", which starred Zachary Levi.

It will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman with Sarah Shahi appearing in a supporting part.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has helmed Johnson and actor Emily Blunt's upcoming Disney movie "Jungle Cruise", is on board as the director.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing with former wife Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

