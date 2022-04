Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Actor R. Madhavan's heart swelled with pride to see his son Vedaant win a silver medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared the good news with his fans and followers.

Also Read | Katy Perry Teases Her Met Gala 2022 Outfit, Says 'I'm Going To Play a Whole Different Card' (View Pics).

"vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud," he wrote.

Alongside the note, the proud father dropped a video of Vedaant from the felicitation ceremony.

Also Read | DID L'il Masters 5 Participant Sanvi Negi Defeats Tiger Shroff in Backflip Challenge (Watch Video).

The 16-year-old Vedaant won the medal by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event.

After knowing about the glorious achievement, netizens including members of the film industry showered the teenager with congratulatory wishes.

"Wooohooooooo.. many more to come! Scale the world son," actor Rohit Roy commented.

"Awwwww Woooowwwww..Congratulations," actor Shilpa Shetty wrote.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)