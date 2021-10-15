Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Oscar winner Rachel Weisz will headline the film adaptation of hit thriller novel "Seance on a Wet Afternoon".

Weisz, the star of films such as "The Constant Gardener", "The Mummy" franchise, "The Favourite" and "Black Widow", will also produce the project which comes from Legendary.

Tomas Alfredson, best known for the critically-acclaimed movie "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy", will helm the project, reported Deadline.

Alfredson replaces "Enola Holmes" helmer Harry Bradbeer, who will remain on as an executive producer.

Written by author Mark McShane and published in 1961, "Seance on a Wet Afternoon" follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child so she can help the police solve the crime and achieve renown for her abilities.

When her true intentions come to light, however, her husband realises the plan threatens to consume them both.

The novel was previously adapted as a film in 1964. starring Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley.

The film has a script by Jack Thorne, from a story by himself and Bradbeer.

Weisz will produce through her banner Apetite Pictures alongside Robyn Slovo, Legendary, Emma Forbes, and Michael Attenborough.

