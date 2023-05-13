London, [UK], May 12 (ANI): Actor Radhika Madan made a powerful appearance at the screening of 'Sanaa' at the UK Asian Film Festival.

On Friday, the 'Saana' star took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures from a recent photo shoot. Sharing her photographs, she wrote, "Walking the talk. #SANAA 's premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival".

The 'Shiddat' actor looked smouldering hot as she donned a high-neck leather crop top. To enhance her look, she opted thigh-slit blue skirt.

She kept her makeup heavy with winged blue eyeliner and tied her hair in a ponytail.

In the first post, she could be seen posing on the roads of London in front of the tree, followed by another picture where the actor is seen leaning on a wall.

In the second post, she could be seen posing inside a phone booth in the first picture and in a vanity room in another.

Radhika Madan starrer 'Sanaa' was at number one on the list of movies to be premiered at the UK Asian film festival. The filmmaker, Sudhanshu Saria, and Radhika attended the special screening at the BFI Southbank in London.

'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

Excited about the screening, Radhika earlier said, "Sanaa is a very special film for me. It's a film that talks about unresolved trauma, something that a lot of people go through but never talk about. It was a challenging role for me, and I am so glad that it has been appreciated by audiences worldwide. I am really excited to present the film at UK Asian Film Festival and to share Sanaa with the audience there."

Sudhanshu Saria earlier said, "What an honour for the entire team to launch the 25th edition of the UK Asian Film Festival with our film! We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful event that has been celebrating diverse voices and helping change minds for the past 25 years. Sanaa is an intimate and raw portrait of the modern Indian woman and I can't wait to see how it resonates with British audiences,".

Radhika will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the remake of Suriya's hit film Soorarai Pottru. (ANI)

