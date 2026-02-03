PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate firm based out of Delhi-NCR, has observed that affordable housing continues to remain the primary driver of residential demand in West Delhi, particularly in emerging micro-markets such as Uttam Nagar and Dwarka mor. The company notes that rising property prices in central and premium locations have pushed homebuyers to seek practical, well-connected, and value-driven housing options.

According to M-SANVI Real Estate, the demand in West Delhi is largely being led by first-time homebuyers, salaried professionals, and end-users, who are prioritizing ownership over renting. Areas like Uttam Nagar and Dwarka mor have gained traction due to their improving infrastructure, metro connectivity, and access to everyday essentials such as schools, healthcare facilities, and local markets, making them viable long-term residential choices.

The company further highlights that affordability today is no longer limited to pricing alone. Buyers are increasingly evaluating factors such as livability, safety, construction quality, and future appreciation potential. West Delhi's residential pockets are witnessing steady interest as they offer comparatively larger living spaces within accessible budgets, a factor that has become more relevant in recent years.

Sharing insights on the trend, Mukesh Kumar, Founder, M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., said,"Affordable housing has emerged as a strong pillar of the residential market, especially in areas like West Delhi. Today's buyers are well-informed and practical they are looking for homes that balance price, connectivity, and everyday comfort. Locations such as Uttam Nagar and Dwarka mor are benefiting from this shift, as they offer realistic housing solutions without compromising on essential infrastructure."

M-SANVI Real Estate believes that this sustained demand for affordable housing reflects a broader change in buyer mindset, where financial prudence, long-term stability, and quality of life are guiding purchase decisions. As interest rates stabilize and urban infrastructure continues to expand, affordable housing is expected to play a critical role in shaping Delhi-NCR's residential landscape.

About M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. is a leading real estate firm based in Delhi-NCR, offering a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial properties. Guided by its philosophy "Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi," the company focuses on delivering quality-driven, affordable, and future-ready developments. With over 159,000 clients served, M-SANVI continues to contribute to organised urban growth across the region.

