Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Raima Sen paid emotional tributes to her father Bharat Dev Varma who passed away on November 19.

On Friday, Raima took a stroll down memory lane and shared unseen pictures on Instagram.

"Daddy Can't write anything yet . Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been . Till then dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king size like you always did. will miss you always and love you," she said in a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCq3jkNT0Pd/?img_index=3

Celina Jaitley and Sanjay Kapoor paid their codonlences in the comment section.

Celina dropped sad and heart broken emojis while Sanjay wrote, "Deepest condolences."

Actor Moon Moon Sen's husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away at his Kolkata residence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her grief. She wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me, and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family, and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news this morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respects to the departed and condolences to the family."

Mamata also visited their residence in Kolkata to express her condolences.

In a video shared on her official social media page, the TMC leader, while addressing the media, shared that Moon Moon and Raima were in Delhi when the news broke. Mamata also mentioned that Bharat Dev Varma appeared to be in good health.

"I spoke with Moon Moon. She was not aware. He was a very decent person. I have lost a well-wisher, a family member. I have lost someone my own. The local councillors are here. The police have been instructed to create a green corridor as soon as Moon Moon arrives. He was not unwell, as far as I know. Two nights ago, they had a party. In winter, strokes and heart attacks happen early in the morning," she had said.

Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1976. (ANI)

