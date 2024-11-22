Shoojit Sircar's film I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, gained a lot of buzz upon its release. The actor is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The story follows Arjun, who navigates through various challenges and offers his unique perspective on life. The trailer undoubtedly provides a glimpse of a slice-of-life story, highlighting both the simplicity and complexity of life. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the film also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo. Though Shoojit Sircar has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan multiple times, this marks his first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. The released on November 22. ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Finds His Form Back in Shoojit Sircar’s Emotionally Resonant Drama That’s Also Surprisingly Funny (LatestLY Exclusive).

Well, the reviews are out and critics have placed their opinions, Read what they have to say before you buy tickets. It is a hit to a miss.

IndiaToday: If Sircar wove the story, it was Abhishek Bachchan and his performance that brought it to life. He is impeccable as Arjun Sen. This isn’t an easy role to play, with the emotional layers and complexities, yet Abhishek does it flawlessly. His submission to the story and the director is evident as he transforms into a man who just wants to keep his promise of dancing at his daughter’s wedding. So, despite over 20 surgeries and all the curveballs thrown at him, he decides to fight, and it is Bachchan who embodies it all. The pain, the patience, the hopelessness turned to hope, the fight, and seeing close ones pass—the character can take a toll on an actor mentally. It is also physically challenging. However, Abhishek Bachchan does it all with tenderness. He is not afraid to take risks, and this film is clearly proof of that. Avik Mukhopadhyay’s cinematography also helps in capturing the stillness and silences, without over-dramatising the events. If you want to take a break from all the sound and fury of action and larger-than-life films, this one is for you. It will make you cry, laugh, and just enjoy the journey. ‘I Want To Talk’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Fights an Illness As He Introspects About Life in Shoojit Sircar’s Social Drama Co-Starring Ahilya Bamroo (Watch Video).

The Hindu: Abhishek is the right choice for a role that demands constant scraping of the stubborn perhaps self-seeking exterior to give an insight into a persistent, unrelenting soul. The actor sheds the last ounce of vanity to embrace a complex character wholeheartedly. He not only looks the part but makes a sincere attempt to convey what is not on the page. As a daughter torn between two parents, young Ahilya provides him with a spirited company. The film breathes life when the daughter struggles to raise her father. Johny Lever as the helpful maintenance worker, Kristin Goddard as the genial nurse, and Kriplani as the affable surgeon have been strategically placed to provide some lively counterpoints to Arjun’s point of view of the world around him.

Hindustan Times: Bachchan fully utilises his real life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one liners in the room, for his character. “Speaking in between when two Sens are talking is ‘inSensitive’”- he tells his daughter’s boyfriend. I couldn’t help but spot Abhishek’s dad Amitabh’s own portrayal of an ageing father in Piku here, who is involved, to a fault, in his daughter’s life.

