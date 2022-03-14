Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday urged the Rajasthan government to make recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Raje said in a tweet that the film, "The Kashmir Files", based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax-free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat.

"My request to the state government is to make this film tax-free in Rajasthan too," she said.

