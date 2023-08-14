New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajiv Shukla on Sunday attended the Pro Panja League finale at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi.

Taking about the league Rajiv Shukla told ANI, "I didn't believe there could be such a league when I first heard about the Pro Panja League. But I noticed today, and it's fascinating. I was unable to take my eyes off it for even a minute due to how quickly and interestingly it finished its rounds. This league has a lot of potential for growth, and the players who have already taken part may be offered other opportunities that would benefit them. Something can be done and brought to the international, US, and Bollywood levels. There are numerous elements in this."

Actor and co-owner of Pro League Panja, Preeti Jhangiani also graced the event with her husband and actor Parvin Dabas.

Sharing her excitement for the finale she said, "Because we have been working hard on this for so many years. The biggest challenge for us was to convince people that Panja is a very technical, very exciting game. And today I think we have proved that because today we are on to the finale, we have done a 17-day league which is one of the longest leagues. And in our league, men women and specially-abled people get the same platform."

She added, "We want to make a film on sports. Parveen will direct his next film. First we have this script, we will think about the Panja as well. And my upcoming film 'Mahapaur' will soon release in theatres."

On Sunday, August 13, the first season of the Pro Panja League came to an end at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi.

With a final score of 30-28, Kochi KD defeated Kiraak Hyderabad in an exciting matchup. In the League, opponents press down each other's arms. while cheering spectators cheer them on.

The Pro Panja League's grand finale was a star-studded affair that was also presided over by actor Suniel Shetty. (ANI)

