Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled Guns and Gulaabs. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao, 37, shared a picture of himself with Raj and DK from the shoot set. Sharing the all-smile snap, he wrote, "And it's a WRAP for #GunsandGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful 3 months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK." Guns And Gulaabs: After Rajkummar Rao And Dulquer Salmaan, Makers Reveal Adarsh Gourav’s Look From Raj & DK’s Netflix Series (View Pic).
He added, "This journey wouldn't have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal. I had such an amazing time and so much fun playing this part. Can't wait for you guys to watch it." Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller." Guns And Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan All Set To Make His OTT Debut With Raj & DK’s Netflix Series; Check Out His First Look.
Rajkummar Rao Wraps Guns and Gulaabs
View this post on Instagram
This pulpy series will also see actors Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)