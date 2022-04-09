Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled Guns and Gulaabs. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao, 37, shared a picture of himself with Raj and DK from the shoot set. Sharing the all-smile snap, he wrote, "And it's a WRAP for #GunsandGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful 3 months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK." Guns And Gulaabs: After Rajkummar Rao And Dulquer Salmaan, Makers Reveal Adarsh Gourav’s Look From Raj & DK’s Netflix Series (View Pic).

He added, "This journey wouldn't have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal. I had such an amazing time and so much fun playing this part. Can't wait for you guys to watch it." Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller." Guns And Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan All Set To Make His OTT Debut With Raj & DK’s Netflix Series; Check Out His First Look.

This pulpy series will also see actors Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.

