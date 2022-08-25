New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Comedian Raju Srivastava, who is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following cardiac arrest, continues to be on ventilator support.

As per a source, Srivastava has shown minor improvement and is under observation.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the AIIMS on August 10. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while working out at a gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his health.

In the video, he expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health and refuted farcical rumours about his health. Deepu Srivastava also called Raju Srivastava a fighter. In a video message, he said, "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."

Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others. (ANI)

