Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared his intense workout routine, proving that age hasn't dimissed his commitment to discipline and fitness.

In the video, the 'Krrish' director was seen effortlessly moving through boxing drills, leg workouts, lifting weights and performing exercises using balls and battle ropes.

Also Read | 'Single Papa': Neha Dhupia To Star in Shashank Khaitan's OTT Debut Show.

From stretching to doing leg squats with heavy weights on shoulders, the filmmaker performed every exercise with utmost grit and passion in the gym along with his trainer.

While sharing his video from the gym on his Instagram handle on Monday, Rakesh wrote, "It's not about being healthy-it's about feeling your best every day."

Also Read | 'It's Like Going to PVR Juhu!': 'Bigg Boss 15' Fame TV Personality Rajiv Adatia Takes a Dig at Celebrities and Influencers Attending Cannes 2025.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKGjEDJsu9v/

Reacting to his post, actor Anupam Kher wrote in the comment section, "Har har Mahadev!"

Suniel Shetty expressed his admiration for the post by sending a 'heart' emoji. Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal commented, "Kaya baat. So inspiring. Rakeshji."

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan earlier announced that his son Hrithik Roshan is set to direct the upcoming instalment of 'Krrish' titled 'Krrish 4'.

Sharing a picture with Hritik, whom he fondly calls 'Duggu', Rakesh Roshan on Instagram wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings."

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has joined the production of Krrish 4 in association with Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan expressed his delight at having Aditya Chopra as the producer, saying, "It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director's chair," in a press note.

He added, "Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I'm sure they will turn Krrish 4 into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India."

The project is set to commence filming early next year, with further details yet to be disclosed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)