Hrithik Roshan is celebrating a milestone year, marking 25 years in the film industry since his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. To commemorate this special occasion, the iconic film re-released on January 10, aligning with Hrithik's 51st birthday. At the launch of a documentary about his family’s legacy, The Roshans, Hrithik reflected on his debut film, sharing nostalgic memories and expressing a sense of apprehension about the re-release. He also humorously mentioned how his son wasn’t impressed with his guitar skills in the film, pointing out flaws in his performance. 25 Years of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’: Ameesha Patel Recalls How Rakesh Roshan’s Directorial Turned Hrithik Roshan and Her Into Overnight Sensations.

Hrithik Roshan Is Nervous About 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Re-Release

During The Roshans trailer launch event, when Hrithik was asked about the re-release of his debut, he said, “I am so afraid because the film is releasing again. People will go tomorrow after 25 years and think, arre yaar 25 saal pehle hum log kya soch rahe the... aisa kuch nahi hai (Man, what were we thinking 25 years ago.... what is this?)". Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ to ‘Fighter’, Hit Movies of the Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online!

Hrithik Roshan Gets Candid Over 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Re-Release

Hrithik Roshan's Sons Aren't Impressed With His Guitar Skills in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'

Hrithik Roshan also recalled the scene from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai where he plays the guitar in the song "Pyar Ki Kashti Main". He said that he was only told about the scene a day before and was handed the guitar last minute. He further revealed how to perfect the scene, he practised through the night, matching the guitar movements to the music. "The whole night I tried to make the physical action with my fingers, matching the sound of the music in the song. I went absolutely nuts," he said.

Hrithik Roshan also shared an incident when his son quickly noticed a flaw in his guitar playing in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. “Today my son's playing the guitar and he looks at that and says, ‘Dad he just couldn’t do it haan’. Well, I obviously was play-acting it. At that time even though my fingers were moving with the sound, it was all the wrong notes. So… apparently I did not nail it," he concluded.

Helmed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai stars Ameesha Patel as the female lead alongside Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon and Tannaz Irani.

