Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' recently completed 10 years.

Marking the special occasion, Mehra has decided to organise a special screening of the film, which is based on the late Indian athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar essayed the titular role.

A spokesperson from ROMP Pictures, PS Bharathi said, "10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It's really a very special movie for me and the entire nation indeed. The "The Flying Sikh" of the nation, the late Milkha Singh is a pride of our country and with this special screening scheduled for 26th July we are giving a tribute to this legend who is an inspiration to millions of people."

As the film completed 10 years, Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios said, " The 10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also coincides with Studios' 10-year journey of Redefining Indian Cinema. What better way to celebrate this decade than to commemorate this defining film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Through a special screening, we pay tribute to the late Milkha Singh, India's beloved 'Flying Sikh.' This iconic film resonates with his indomitable spirit, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of millions. Our dedication to crafting compelling and enriching narratives was exemplified through this film. 10 years on this story continues to inspire people and celebrate the life of a stalwart."

The screening will take place on July 26 in Mumbai.

Farhan, on July 21, took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated 10 years of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

“His warmth, his accolades and his will continue to inspire millions. Remembering the legendary Milkha ji. #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag," Farhan wrote on Instagram.

Milkha Singh was one of India's most renowned athletes and a former national champion in the 400 meters race. The film depicts his inspiring journey, starting from his traumatic childhood during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, where he lost most of his family members, to becoming a successful athlete and a national hero. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta also starred in the film. (ANI)

