India's Flying Sikh Milkha Singh passed away on Friday at the age of 91. The athlete had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in May. "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on the 18th of June 2021," read a family statement. Farhan Akhtar who has played the gold medalist athlete on-screen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has penned an emotional note in the memory of Milkha Singh. Check out the actor's tweet below.

Farhan Akhtar's Emotional Note in the Memory of Late Legend Milkha Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)