Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Tuesday, unveiled the new track 'Yentamma' featuring 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan shared the song which he captioned, "One of my most precious on screen moments.Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends...#Yentamma song out now."

Also Read | RDX: Is Antony Varghese Trolling Shane Nigam With His Cryptic Insta Post After Reports of Latter Walking Out From The Film’s Shoot Go Viral? (View Pic).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqmsOdNBkhx/

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read | War 2: Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Mystery Movie’ Beyond Astraverse is Directing Hrithik Roshan in YRF Franchise – Reports.

Soon after the actor shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Global Mega Power Star," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "BHAIJAAN, VENKYMAMA, CHARAN ANNA."

"Mass meets Bhai," a user wrote.

In the song, Salman, Charan and Venkatesh could be seen donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Meanwhile, Charan is currently enjoying the grand success of his period action film 'RRR' as the film bagged the prestigious Oscar award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, was recently seen in the web series 'Rana Naidu' alongside 'Baahuballi' actor Rana Daggubati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)