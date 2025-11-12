Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Dressed in casuals, the duo greeted paps with a smile as they were clicked heading out of the city. Both even waved at the shutterbugs.

Also Read | 'D 152': Malayalam Star Dileep Begins Shoot for His Upcoming Thriller With Director Jagan Shaji Kailas - First Look Poster Out!.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Alia' will be seen in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. He was also seen in the Netflix show The Ba*ds of Bollywood in a cameo role.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Audience in Splits As He Tries Stand-Up Comedy for the FIRST Time, Harsh Gujral Reacts 'Hum Sab Gaav Chale Jaate Hai' (Watch Video).

Interestingly, the husband-wife jodi will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War', which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)