Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have had a profound impact on Ranbir Kapoor as artists.

Ahead of the release of 'Shamshera', the makers have been releasing the episodic RK Tapes on social media and in the second episode of a three episodic candid video series titled 'RK Tapes', Ranbir talked about his favourite Hindi film heroes.

In the clip, he shared that he wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan while growing up.

"Main Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, jawan hua, tab Shah Rukh Khan banna tha, aur finally Ranbir Kapoor banna pada (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan, when I became an adult, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan, but finally I had to become Ranbir Kapoor)," he said.

Ranbir added, "Growing up, Hindi film heroes had become the heroes of my life. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, was subconsciously inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn't choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me. But when I look back at the 12-year-old Hindi film-obsessed Ranbir, I feel like uska sapna abhi bhi adhoora hai (his dream is still incomplete)."

Ranbir is all set to play his first double role with Shamshera, which is scheduled to release on July 22.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera', which is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, stars Ranbir in the title role of a slave, who turned into a leader to save his tribe. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, who tortures people. Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the film. (ANI)

