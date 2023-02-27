Actor Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air on rumours of him headlining former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic. At a promotional event for his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir was asked by the media if he is doing a biopic on Sourav Ganguly. Ranbir Kapoor Finalised to Play Sourav Ganguly in His Biopic, Shooting to Begin Soon – Reports.

Responding to this question, Ranbir said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv Films are still writing the script."

Ranbir Kapoor At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Actor #RanbirKapoor & former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly enjoy a friendly cricket match at the Eden Gardens, #Kolkata. Ranbir Kapoor was in the city to promote his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. #TuJhoothiMainMakkar pic.twitter.com/8AtTkA7KrO — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 26, 2023

However, he confirmed that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak Dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know," Ranbir added. Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar Biopic, Confirms Anurag Basu.

Ranbir Kapoor Poses With Sourav Ganguly

Ranbir Kapoor with Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/HXL6TtTnCa — 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) February 26, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online. Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white t-shirt and trousers. The words 'Ranbir's Makkar XI' was written on the actor's t-shirt while Sourav's t-shirt had 'Dada's Jhooti XI' written on it.

Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8.

