As per latest update, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. Reportedly, RK will soon visit Kolkata and go to Ganguly’s house, his club as well as the Eden Gardens Stadium as part of prep for the role. The film will be produced by Luv Films. Excited? Sourav Ganguly Confirms Biopic, Suggests Ranbir Kapoor’s Name As the Lead.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sourav Ganguly:

BREAKING It is now almost finalized that #RanbirKapoor will play the role of #SouravGanguly in his bio-pic. The actor will come soon to Kolkata to visit Eden Gardens, his house, Barisha club , Mohun Bagan etc. More details to follow.@BoriaMajumdar @debasissen @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/4l8mrIxswU — RevSportz (@RevSportz) February 22, 2023

