New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday fulfilled his long time dream of sighting a leopard during a visit to Jaipur's Jhalana Leopard Reserve.

On his very first outing after the lifting up of coronavirus induced lockdown, the 'Jims 2,' actor took to Instagram to share a short video from his outing where he is seen seated in a jeep as he photographs two leopards from a distance.

He further revealed in the caption, that he had gone to Jaipur's Jhalana for the outing.

"On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana - a leopard trove within the heart of Jaipur," the 44-year-old actor wrote in the caption. He ended the post by stating that pictures from the outing and related write-ups will follow soon on his social media. (ANI)

