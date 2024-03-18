This week, many shows, movies, and series are set to grace various OTT platforms, offering multiple entertainment options from period dramas to thrilling action-packed narratives. Whether tuned into Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Sony, Hulu, or any other platform, there's something to captivate every viewer. One highly anticipated release is Fallout, slated for an exclusive premiere on April 11. Adapted from the popular video game series, the show delves into a post-apocalyptic world set 200 years after the cataclysm. It follows a community residing in opulent fallout shelters who must venture back into the irradiated wasteland their ancestors abandoned. Fallout First Look Out! Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten's Amazon Prime Series To Premiere On April 12, 2024 (View Pics).
OTT Series / TV Shows
Netflix
3 Body Problem: March, 21
Buying Beverly Hills S2: March, 22
Amazon PRIME
FALLOUT - April, 11
Disney+ Hotstar
Building Impossible with Daniel Ashville: March 20
Sand Land - The Series: March 20 | Japanese
X-Men '97: March, 20
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: March, 22
Lootere: March, 22
AppleTV+
Palm Royale: March, 20
OTT Movies
Netflix
Young Royals Forever: March 18 | Swedish
Shirley: March, 22
The Casagrandes Movie: March, 22
Amazon PRIME
Ae Watan Mere Watan: March, 21
Road House: March, 21
Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform
Netflix
Fighter: March, 21
Lal Salaam: March 22 | Tamil (Delayed Release)
Amazon PRIME
Marakkuma Nenjam: March, 19 | Tamil
Disney+ Hotstar
Abraham Ozler: 20th March 2024 | Malayalam
Anatomy of a Fall: March, 22
AppleTV+
Argylle: March 23
BMS Paid (Book My Show)
Freud's Last Session: March, 19
