This week, many shows, movies, and series are set to grace various OTT platforms, offering multiple entertainment options from period dramas to thrilling action-packed narratives. Whether tuned into Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Sony, Hulu, or any other platform, there's something to captivate every viewer. One highly anticipated release is Fallout, slated for an exclusive premiere on April 11. Adapted from the popular video game series, the show delves into a post-apocalyptic world set 200 years after the cataclysm. It follows a community residing in opulent fallout shelters who must venture back into the irradiated wasteland their ancestors abandoned. Fallout First Look Out! Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten's Amazon Prime Series To Premiere On April 12, 2024 (View Pics).

On the other hand, Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime is a biographical drama film portraying the extraordinary life of Usha Mehta during India's struggle for independence in 1942. The narrative follows a brave young woman who launches an underground radio station to promote unity, sparking an enthralling pursuit with British authorities amid the Quit India movement. Sara Ali Khan leads the cast, poised to deliver a captivating portrayal of this inspiring figure. Ae Watan Mere Watan: Makers Announce Release Date for Sara Ali Khan's Next Film on World Radio Day, Period-Drama To Stream on Prime Video From This Date.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

3 Body Problem: March, 21

Buying Beverly Hills S2: March, 22

Amazon PRIME

FALLOUT - April, 11

Disney+ Hotstar

Building Impossible with Daniel Ashville: March 20

Sand Land - The Series: March 20 | Japanese

X-Men '97: March, 20

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: March, 22

Lootere: March, 22

AppleTV+

Palm Royale: March, 20

OTT Movies

Netflix

Young Royals Forever: March 18 | Swedish

Shirley: March, 22

The Casagrandes Movie: March, 22

Amazon PRIME

Ae Watan Mere Watan: March, 21

Road House: March, 21

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Fighter: March, 21

Lal Salaam: March 22 | Tamil (Delayed Release)

Amazon PRIME

Marakkuma Nenjam: March, 19 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

Abraham Ozler: 20th March 2024 | Malayalam

Anatomy of a Fall: March, 22

AppleTV+

Argylle: March 23

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Freud's Last Session: March, 19

