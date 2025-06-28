New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Actor Rannvijay Singha is set to host the upcoming Zee Tv show "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon", which will revolve around 12 women moving to rural area and leaving the city comforts behind.

According to a press release, the contestants will spend over 60 days in the rural setting. Without gadgets, luxuries, or shortcuts, they'll take on real village chores, navigate daily life, and embrace the simplicity and wisdom of age-old customs.

Singha said the format spoke to him on a personal level.

"The moment I heard the concept of 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon', I was instantly drawn to it. As someone who has grown up with both the comforts of city life and a deep connection to the soil, this format spoke to me on a personal level. It's not just another reality show — it's a journey, a mindset shift. In today's world of instant gratification, where everything from food to comfort is just a click away, this show challenges that convenience," he said in the statement.

The actor said he is excited to be a part of the show which is "rooted, meaningful, and entertaining."

"The contestants will truly understand what it means to earn a single meal through sheer effort and hard work. Hosting it gives me the chance to witness real change, raw emotion, and untapped resilience. I believe audiences won't just watch this show — they'll feel it, and perhaps, rediscover a part of themselves in the process," he added.

Under the channel's refreshed brand identity, ‘Aapka Apna ZEE', the show promises to take viewers on a heartfelt journey of transformation, cultural immersion, and human connection.

The show's storytelling is anchored in three strong pillars: rural survival and adaptation, cultural immersion and emotional growth, and competition and social strategy.

