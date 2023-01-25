Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer period action drama film Padmaavat turned 5 on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Bhansali productions shared a post which they captioned, "With beauty, grace, honor and love. Here's reliving the spectacle with #5YearsOfPadmaavat." Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Shahid Kapoor Opens About His RIFT With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Says He Wished Padmaavat Was 'More Balanced In It's Screen Time'.

Padmaavat Turns 5 Years Old

The Gully Boy actor received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in the film. Soon after the makers shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "The best part of this movie is, people who hated this movie are now dancing to this movie songs & proudly enjoying it," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I watch this movie more than 27 times to take out one mistake but sir hats off what a vision u have I don't know how u do it but could not find single mistake." Padmaavat marked Ranveer- Deepika's third collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their hit films Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Farzi Song Sab Farzi: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Foot-Tapping Number Is Crooned by Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in the comedy film Cirkus which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite actor Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Deepika, on the other hand was recently seen in the action thriller film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.