The title song “Sab Farzi” from the upcoming Amazon Prime series Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, is out and it is a foot-tapping number. The song composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar is fast-paced and oozes vintage vibes. This cool number is crooned by Saba Azad and Sachin-Jigar. Farzi is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor as Scammer Locks Horns With Cop Vijay Sethupathi in This Thrilling Series (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Sab Farzi Below:

